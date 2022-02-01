Crime Watch 8

Docs: Surveillance video, GPS bracelet help IMPD arrest murder suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 show police used surveillance video and records from a GPS bracelet to help arrest a murder suspect.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says 29-year-old Andre Johnson in the case.

According to court documents, Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Police said he appeared to have been carrying a case of Gatorade when he was shot. Eight casings were located on the scene.

IMPD detectives began investigating the case and located surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators say surveillance video shows a suspect vehicle, a 2006 Ford F-150, that is registered to Johnson. Police say another video shows Kiser ambushed by a person who had been hiding, then fleeing in the Ford F-150.

Police also say a GPS bracelet worn by Johnson ties him to the scene, with GPS data showing him to be in the area for two hours prior to the shooting.

IMPD detectives say they discovered a history between the men via previous police reports.

Johnson was arrested after a SWAT team was sent to his home. Police say he surrendered without further incident.

The case has been sent to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.