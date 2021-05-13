Crime Watch 8

Docs: Teen killed in Brownsburg linked to Indianapolis gang feud

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a feud between Indianapolis gangs led to a fatal shooting in Brownsburg.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor has charged four people for the murder of Freddie Hegwood on Dec. 15, 2020. Hegwood and another individual, identified only by initials in court documents, were in a vehicle in the 10200 block of Haag Road when shots were fired from another vehicle. Hegwood was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he later died.

Surveillance video from a home in the area provided investigators with a suspect vehicle.

Subsequent police work led to the charging of four individuals in the case:

Kamarion Moody

Jeremy Perez

Antonio Lane

Tyreontay Jackson

All four faces charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

During the investigation, investigators with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office discovered a feud between several Indianapolis-based gangs.

Detectives say Hegwood was associated with a gang called Kutthroats, a gang that has had “numerous document incidents in the Indianapolis area” with a gang called the Insane Money Gang, according to court documents. Detectives say other smaller gangs are also affiliated with both groups.

Investigators say they found an abundance of posts on social media linking Hegwood to the suspects, including rap lyrics kept in “notes” file on Moody’s phone that referenced Hegwood’s murder and the shooting of the other victim.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was later located in early February during a traffic stop involving Moody’s mother in Indianapolis. A search that occurred turned up with ammo casings matching those found at the murder scene.

Detectives also say cell phones belonging to the suspects were pinged to cell towers in the area of the murder around the time Hegwood was shot.

Online court records indicate warrants are out for the arrests of Moody, Perez and Jackson. Online records show Lane had an initial appearance in court Thursday.