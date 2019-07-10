Docs: ‘Teen Mom’ star wielded machete in fight with boyfriend

Amber Portwood was arrested in Indianapolis for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while he was holding their one-year-old child, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood picked up a machete during a fight with her boyfriend, according to court documents.

Portwood faces two felonies and a misdemeanor in the case.

According to court documents, she got into an altercation with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in the early morning hours of July 5.

She’s accused of hitting Glennon with a shoe, striking a door with a machete while he was on the other side and hitting him in front of a child.

Glennon told detectives that the fight happened because Portwood was upset over their plans to see fireworks on July 4.

Portwood was arrested that morning.

She became famous after appearing on MTV’s first season of “Teen Mom” in 2009.