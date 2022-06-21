Crime Watch 8

Docs: Trafalgar man charged after exchange student ‘manipulated into sexual behavior’

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a Trafalgar man gave alcohol and showed porn to a foreign exchange student in his care.

Enos Dotson, 53, faces charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Court documents state the student felt he was being “manipulated into sexual behavior” by Dotson. He had told another student about it and that student told the counselor, who then contacted the Department of Child Services on August 19, 2021.

Investigators say Child Protective Services went to Dotson’s residence that same day and removed the student.

The Trafalgar Police Department started an investigation on September 15.

According to investigators, Dotson challenged the student to play a card game where the loser would have to take off a piece of clothing. He said Dotson saw him completely naked.

He also told investigators that Dotson encouraged him to make nude videos of himself and gave him alcohol.

The victim also said Dotson showed him a video of him touching himself.

Police say they got a search warrant for Dotson’s phone on October 6, 2021 and found a video matching the video described by the victim.

According to court documents, Dotson told investigators he had 16 or 17 foreign exchange students but it does not say over how long of a time period.

Charges were filed against Dotson on June 3.

Dotson has an initial court appearance scheduled for June 30.