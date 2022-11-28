Crime Watch 8

Docs: Triple murder suspect awaiting trial arrested again after posting gun pics on Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage triple murder suspect has been arrested again after investigators said he posted pictures with guns on Snapchat.

Caden Smith was just 16 years old when he was charged in Oct. 2021 for the murders of 22-year-old Michael James, 17-year-old Abdullah Mubarak, and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas. Smith was charged as an adult but his attorney, Andrew Baldwin, was able to convince a judge that evidence collected in the case was the product of an invalid search warrant. As a result, Judge Jennifer Harrison allowed Smith to be released on GPS monitoring last month.

Smith was re-arrested on Wednesday – his 18th birthday – for invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.

While awaiting trial in the triple murder, Smith is forbidden from possessing guns or ammunition.

Court documents acquired by News 8 reveal that investigators were tracking Smith on Snapchat and that he can be seen in pictures holding weapons.

According to the documents, an Elkhart Police Department officer contacted a sergeant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department regarding a Snapchat account believed to be Smith in December 2021. The Elkhart officer believed the operator of the account was moving marijuana, mushrooms and pills into the area. The Elkhart officer had screen captures going back to at least March 2021.

On Oct. 19, the Elkhart officer contacted IMPD again and said he believed Smith was again posting on the account. The Elkhart officer said he has seen posts of news articles made by Smith about his release, as well as his ankle monitor.

Another post captured by the officer shows a Glock handgun modified with a switch, a selector switch that can allow a handgun to work as a fully-automatic firearm.

Investigators received data from Snapchat after a search warrant was granted. Court documents indicate Smith was using Snapchat to try to sell guns, switches and drugs to other users.

Several more pictures of guns were also recovered. Police say the background in the pictures appears to be Smith’s residence after they compared it to body-worn camera footage from when they previously walked through his residence.

On Wednesday morning, an IMPD SWAT team was sent to the 5400 block of Armstrong Drive. That’s on the city’s southeast side near Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road. Smith walked out the front door of the home, along with three other adults and a juvenile.

One of the adults told police that Smith had arrived at the home that morning with a gun. The home owner said none of the guns in the home belonged to her family. Four guns were found inside of the home, including one hidden in the ceiling in the laundry room. That gun, a Canik 9mm handgun, was reported stolen out of Carmel on Nov. 17. A rifle found in the garage matches one posted on Smith’s Snapchat on Nov. 22, according to court documents.

Online records he indicate he’s back in court on Wednesday afternoon for a violation hearing.