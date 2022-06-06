Crime Watch 8

Docs: Woman tracked boyfriend to bar with AirTag, hit him with car 3 times

IMPD patrol cars at the scene where a man was hit and killed by a car in a bar parking lot. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by hitting him with her car three times.

Gaylyn Morris, 26, was arrested for the murder of 26-year-old Andre Smith.

According to court documents acquired by News 8, Morris told a witness that she used an Apple AirTag and GPS to track Smith to Tilly’s Pub in the 3900 block of E. 82nd. St. in the early morning hours of June 3. That’s just west of Dean Road.

Investigators say Morris arrived to find Smith at the bar with another woman, then a fight broke out.

Morris is accused of following Smith out the door, then hitting him with her car.

Investigators say she then backed over him, then pulled forward and hit him again.

According to court documents, Morris admitted to hitting Smith with her vehicle.

Online jail records indicate Morris has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday morning.

News 8 has requested a booking photo of Morris from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.