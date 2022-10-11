Crime Watch 8

DOJ: Anderson school bookkeeper embezzles nearly $1 million

by: Kyla Russell
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson school bookkeeper is charged with embezzling nearly $1 million over five years, according to the Department of Justice.

Carla Burke, 62, of Anderson, is charged with wire fraud and will make her first appearance in federal court in the coming weeks.

According to court docs, from January 2014 to June 2019, Burke used her position as bookkeeper for the Anderson Community Schools to embezzle $976,773.29 from the school corporation.

Burke did this by opting out of submitting legitimate vendor expenses and instead issuing roughly 312 checks to herself.

To conceal the theft, Burke falsified school records making it appear the payments were to a school vendor.

Burke used to the stolen funds to gamble, court papers say.

She did not report a portion of the illegal income on her tax returns.

