Domestic abuse agency sees surge in cases during holidays, winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather is slowly starting to settle in and with it often comes an increase in domestic abuse.

An expert at Sheltering Wings, a nonprofit helping survivors of domestic violence that’s located west of Indianapolis in the city of Danville, said domestic abuse is ultimately about power and control. However, she says, being cooped up in the house during long, holiday gatherings when it is cold outside can trigger abuse.

“There is an increase in alcohol consumption around the holidays. There’s that pressure to have the perfect Christmas or the perfect New Year, and be on your best behavior,” said Jenna Harris, the communications officer at Sheltering Wings. “And those added pressure or stresses can also lead toward abuse. And then, if you’re traveling with your abuser, long car rides stuck in the car with your abuser, or forced family time where you have to be in the same room with them. Those are all different triggers.”

All of this concern about domestic abuse comes after a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed on Christmas morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified her as Shania Shaw, 24. Law enforcement did not share the case’s details but encouraged people in abusive situations to call for help at the moment so officers can help de-escalate it.

In Shaw’s case, Officer Samone Burris of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, “It was unfortunate circumstances for our community members to have to deal with, especially on Christmas morning, community members waking up to a scene of violence and a homicide.”

Harris says abuse is often quiet and can be hard to spot and is further exacerbated when a gun is involved. “When there is a gun in the house or any type of weapon it does increase the risk of death or serious injury because of abuse. You can use guns for threats and intimidation. How many times has that weapon been pulled on a victim to cause them that fear and that anxiety?”

The communications officer at Sheltering Wings says physical abuse is not the only kind, there is also emotional, financial, spiritual, sexual and digital. “All of these types of abuse are severe. They’re all harmful. One’s not more harmful than the other.”

Anyone who needs help can contact Sheltering Wings or other domestic abuse support agencies. The 24-hour phone number for Sheltering Wings is (317) 745-1496.