Domestic dispute leads to 17-year-old stabbing man in Hope

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for stabbing a man during a domestic dispute in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Wednesday.

At 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Bartholomew County deputies responded to the 100 block of Schaefer Court South in Hope, Indiana, on a report of a stabbing. That is a residential area. Deputies arrived and located a man who had been stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old Eric Douglas.

Investigators believe a minor physical confrontation occurred between Douglas and another resident. During this confrontation, the 17-year-old stabbed Douglas in the back several times. Douglas was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and preliminarily charged with battery causing serious bodily injury. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center. The juvenile’s identity was not immediately released by officials.