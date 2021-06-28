Crime Watch 8

Downtown businesses, hotel damaged during weekend gunfight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several businesses are damaged after a Sunday morning gunfight in downtown Indianapolis. Some bullets even went through the Homewood Suites hotel.

“One of our security guys just ran into the building, let our manager know that they heard gunshots the street over. So we have an outdoor patio we pulled everyone inside,” said Eli Stidd, bartender at The Pub bartender.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, businesses say three people started shooting at each other near South Meridian and West Georgia streets. Indianapolis metropolitan police say there will be more officers patrolling this area. “I heard three shooters and no fatalities,” Stidd said.

Officers say the bullets hit cars and businesses.

“Maybe an exchange of dislikes with someone else. They happen to run into each other, but the most important thing is that we have to remind people solving issues is not done with a weapon,” said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

Stidd says doors were kept closed and customers stayed inside.

“Once the security went out there they brought everybody in and kind of put chairs in front of the door locked and tried to make it as safe as possible for everybody,” Stidd said.

Officers say no one was found shot or injured.

“One of our own cops with the security details came over and let us know what was going on until we got the all-clear and kept everybody as safe as we could,” Stidd said. He says they are usually busy at that time, so a lot of people were not aware of the shooting.

“People inside. We have live music so until we kind of just when people would try to leave we’d be like hey, we’d appreciate it if you stay, this and that, but for the most part, I think because of the music and the show people didn’t really have an idea of what was going on,” Stidd said.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing.