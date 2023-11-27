Downtown Indy bakery seeks help identifying burglar, offers reward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving weekend, a downtown Indianapolis bakery fell victim to a burglary but it was all caught on camera.

Now, the staff at The Flying Cupcake on Mass Ave. are seeking assistance in identifying the perpetrator. The company has announced a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Surveillance footage shared by the business on social media captures the suspect in action between 3:30 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. on an early Friday morning. The individual was seen making off with a computer and other items. They got in through the back gated residential courtyard.

Authorities have conducted fingerprint analysis and are collaborating with neighboring businesses to obtain additional video footage from the vicinity. The suspected burglar is believed to be a female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing an oversized coat and glasses.

The Flying Cupcake encourages anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist law enforcement in solving the case. Individuals can contact the bakery directly or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.