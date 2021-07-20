Crime Watch 8

Driver arrested, charged after fatally hitting 2 with vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested and charged after he fatally struck two people with his vehicle on the city’s southwest side Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities arrested Grahm Parker, 27, on Monday following the fatal crash.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue Sunday just before midnight on reports of a person struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived to the scene, they found two people dead.

IMPD investigators said Parker was driving a Ford Focus southwest on Kentucky Avenue when he veered onto the shoulder, striking and killing the victims.

The coroner’s office identified one of the victims as 31-year-old Cody Dion. Family members identified 32-year-old Geoffrey Wilson as the other victim.

Police on Monday morning said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Parker has since been charged with two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Parker is due in court on Thursday, according to online records.