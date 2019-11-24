Driver arrested for suspicion of DWI after 4-vehicle crash leaves 4 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a four-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and North Keystone Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a crash.

Officers found four vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple people were injured.

One person suffered serious bodily injuries, another was listed in critical condition and two other victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police arrested a male driver for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. It is unclear if that driver was injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.