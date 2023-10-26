Driver dies, man faces DUI charge after 2-vehicle crash on Madison Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver has died and a man was arrested on a DUI charge after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Madison Avenue on the far south side of Indianapolis, police say.

The driver died shortly after arrival at a hospital, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Office William Young said in a notification to news media. No information was provided on the driver’s name, age or gender.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley announced Thursday night that Htan Khai was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence causing death; failure to stop-causing death; and resisting law enforcement. His jail-booking photo was not immediately available Thursday night.

The crash was reported just after 3:25 p.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Madison Avenue. That’s in an area with retailers and apartments between East Stop 11 Road and County Line Road.

News 8 photographer Tahj Reeves said the crash has caused a major backup during rush hour on the popular stretch of Madison Avenue that’s less than a mile from Greenwood Park Mall.

The IMPD notification said that the other driver involved in the crash “fled from the scene and was quickly taken into custody by Southeast District officers with the assistance of community members providing information to officers on the scene.”

No information was provided from IMPD on the other driver’s name, age or gender. However, he was taken for a blood draw, a standard procedure for a fatal crash.

The fatality on Madison Avenue was the third of five on Thursday on roads in Indianapolis.