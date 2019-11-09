Driver flees after crashing SUV into parked car, retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are searching for the person who crashed an SUV into a parked car and then drove into a retention pond on the city’s south side Friday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the incident around 11 p.m.

Police say it happened in a driveway near Bluff Road and Stop 11 Road.

According to IMPD, the driver crashed into a parked car, kept going, lost control and drove into the water.

Witnesses say the driver got out of the SUV and ran away from the scene.