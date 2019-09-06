Driver in Howard County crash that killed motorcyclist may have been intoxicated

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning in Greentown, Howard County authorities said.

Authorities say the driver who allegedly caused the crash may have been intoxicated.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday in the area of State Road 22 and 700 East. That’s just east of Kokomo.

According to a preliminary investigation, Everett Phipps, 57, of Kokomo, was driving a 2002 Chevy Astro eastbound on State road 22 when he crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.

Ryan Fenstermaker, 38, of Gas City, was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart when he was struck by Phipps. Fenstermaker’s car spun around after the collision to face the opposite direction. Thomas Davis, 39, of Fairmount, was driving his motorcycle behind Fenstermaker when the crash happened.

Davis’ motorcycle then struck Fenstermaker head-on. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phipps and Fenstermaker were taken to Howard Regional Health in stable condition.

Authorities are treating the case as an OWI crash resulting in a death since the preliminary investigation indicated Phipps was intoxicated at the time.

The Howard County Prosecutor will hand down any necessary charges in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Josh Myers at 765-614-3482.