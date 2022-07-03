Crime Watch 8

Driver killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop

PLAINFIELD (WISH) — A driver was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop conducted by Plainfield Police officers, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield PD officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated or impaired driver in a black Chevrolet Malibu going westbound on Main Street at Clarks Road, police say.

An officer noticed the vehicle traveling westbound swerving, and committing traffic violations. The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 40 and Catersburg Road, according to Plainfield PD.

After the vehicle came to a stop, officers approached the vehicle and noticed a fresh paint transfer from a recent crash. The fresh paint transfer and damage led officers to believe the vehicle had been involved in a hit and run crash, police say.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle by authorities, but failed to obey the officer. According to Plainfield PD, the driver disregarded and fled from the traffic stop, which started a vehicle pursuit.

According to a media release the vehicle continued westbound on U.S. 40 entering Putnam County. Police say the vehicle left the roadway causing a crash near County Road 550 East and U.S. 40.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Plainfield PD has not released the name of the driver at this time.

According to a media release the Indiana State Police completed the accident reconstruction and will conduct a thorough investigation of the crash.

This case remains under investigation.