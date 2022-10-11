Crime Watch 8

Driver shot on I-70; investigators seek witnesses

A driver was shot on the night of Oct. 10, 2022, on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis, police investigators believe. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation Cameras)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was shot Monday night on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue south of downtown Indianapolis, police investigators believe.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that troopers and Indianapolis police officers responded shortly before 6:55 p.m. Monday to reports of a person shot inside a vehicle on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to Keystone Avenue.

The news release did not name the man who was shot, but said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators think the man was driving a blue Chevrolet Malibu westbound on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue when a person in another vehicle fired shots at the man.

Detectives asked witnesses of the shooting on I-70 between 6:45 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.