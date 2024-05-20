Drone shows man’s arrest in Fishers after chase, crash

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man wanted in connection to the strangling a woman in Elwood was captured Sunday night in Fishers.

Drone video captured the arrest.

Police say they spotted Edgar Gomez-Guadarrama driving on State Road 37. That led to a police chase.

Police say Gomez-Guadarrama crashed his car at 126th Street and Parkside Drive, then ran into the field. The drone picked up his heat signature and led police to him.

The video showed him giving up.

The woman he’s accused of strangling survived.

He’s facing a court date May 28 in Hamilton Superior Court 4. He was not listed as an inmate in Hamilton County jail on Monday night.

