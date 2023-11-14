Drones used to capture man who fled from New Palestine police into cornfield

A screenshot of Greenfield Police Department's drone footage showing the arrest of 19-year-old La'Ron Ball. Ball was arrested on Nov. 8, 2023, after fleeing from New Palestine police during a traffic stop. Officers used drones to find and arrest Ball after he ran into a cornfield. (Provided Photo/New Palestine Police Department and Greenfield Police Department)

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — New Palestine police arrested an Indianapolis man who fled during a traffic stop with help from extra eyes in the sky.

New Palestine Police Department says that around 10 p.m. Nov. 8, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. 52 for a vehicle that failed to give right of way. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old La’Ron Ball, fled from officers on foot into a cornfield.

Police say that Ball had a firearm on him as he fled. Police set up a perimeter around the field, and drone pilots from Greenfield police and Sugar Creek Fire Department found Ball in the field.

Officers then gave Ball commands to “come out of the cornfield peacefully.” Investigators say that Ball continued to run from police, and officers eventually followed him into the field.

With further assistance from drones, Ball was found and taken into custody.

Police say that Ball had been on the run from law enforcement for over a year, and gave investigators a fake name to conceal his identity. He had “several” warrants on him for armed robbery, criminal confinement, and burglary.

Ball was being held at the Hancock County jail without bond. He is facing charges of possessing a firearm with previous felony convictions, resisting law enforcement, and false informing.

An initial hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.