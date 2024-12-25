East side shooting leaves man dead on Christmas Day, IMPD says

An IMPD patrol car parked outside a home on Indy's east side where a man was fatally shot on Christmas morning. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot on Christmas morning on the city’s east side did not survive, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a house in the 4400 block of North Kitley Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Devington neighborhood.

Officers at the scene told News 8 a man in his 40s was shot, possibly because of an argument.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not share any information on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.