East side shooting leaves man dead on Christmas Day, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot on Christmas morning on the city’s east side did not survive, Indianapolis police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a house in the 4400 block of North Kitley Avenue. That’s near the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Devington neighborhood.
Officers at the scene told News 8 a man in his 40s was shot, possibly because of an argument.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police did not share any information on a possible suspect and no arrests have been made.
