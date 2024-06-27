Edinburgh man convicted for attempted murder of police officer

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh man on Tuesday was convicted for the attempted murder of a police officer, according to a news release by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Johnson County jury convicted Edinburgh resident Joshua Burton of attempted murder, along with a sentencing enhancement for use of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

The trial started Monday in Johnson Superior Court 2, and ended with the jury’s verdict on Tuesday.

After two days of testimony and presentation of evidence, the jury unanimously agreed that Prosecutor Bryan Smith and Prosecutor Lauren Racine proved that Burton attempted to shoot an AR-15 style weapon at Edinburgh Police Officer Clayton Embry during a traffic stop.

Embry initially became involved with Burton after Burton had approached Officer Sean Pendleton to lecture the officer about Burton’s belief in the government’s illegitimacy and his bizarre view that Edinburgh officers are foreign invaders.

After his conversation with Pendleton, Burton returned to his car and immediately disregarded a stop sign. Embry initiated a traffic stop on Burton’s vehicle. Before Embry could get out of his vehicle, Burton charged at Embry with his rifle pointed at Embry and attempted to fire the weapon, but the gun misfired. Embry was able to take Burton into custody without any firearms being discharged.

“No one in Johnson County should have to put up with this behavior, but it was particularly offensive that Burton would ambush a police officer in this manner,” Smith noted. “We are thankful that Edinburgh officers and their families can rest tonight knowing that Mr. Burton has been convicted of this offense.”

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office filed attempted murder against Joshua Burton. Other county agencies, including Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, and Greenwood Police Department assisted in the investigation. Burton is scheduled to be sentenced in Superior Court 2 on July 25, 2024. He is facing a penalty of 25 to 60 years.

“I am pleased to see this dangerous criminal convicted and behind bars where he will stay for better part of the rest of his life. The defendant in this case tried to kill a police officer,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “By the grace of God, the weapon misfired and the officer was not harmed.”

“We are most fortunate to have highly skilled deputy prosecutors and diligent, alert law enforcement officers who successfully bring potentially violent people to justice without others being hurt,” Hamner added.