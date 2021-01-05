Edinburgh police officer faces 2 counts of child molesting

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — An Edinburgh Police Department officer faces two counts of child molesting, according to the Johnson County sheriff.

The officer, Michael David Nunez, 33, was arrested Tuesday by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives after he was released from a hospital. Charges were filed Dec. 30.

The two counts represent the first and last time these alleged acts took place, said a news release from Sheriff Duane E. Burgess. The victim’s mother first reported sexual abuse on Dec. 29. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, told investigators that he’d been sexually abused by Nunez for six years, usually monthly. News 8 does not identify the victims of sexual abuse.

Nunez had been hospitalized on a detention order after police found him sitting in his car shortly before 3 a.m. Dec. 30 in the area of River Road and Triangle Road at Camp Atterbury. Nunez’s actions and comments led police to seek the order.

Nunez’s case was assigned to Johnson Superior Court 3, but no online court records yet exist with hearing dates for the criminal charges. His bond was set at $160,000, the sheriff said.

Trending Headlines

Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva says the case does not involve any allegations of criminal conduct against Nunez committed in his official capacity as an Edinburgh police officer, so no conflict of interest exists with the prosecutor’s office. Therefore, a special prosecutor will not be sought.

Anyone with questions about Nunez’s status as a police officer can call Town Attorney Dustin Huddleston at 317-736-5121.

Edinburgh, located about 20 miles south of Indianapolis, is a town of about 4,590 residents.