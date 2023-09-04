Elkhart police seeking help locating vehicle involved in critical hit-and-run

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department said Monday they are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a 54-year-old woman critically injured.

Around 11:26 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the intersection of East Bristol Street and Brookwood Drive in Elkhart on a report of a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, medics were already on the scene rendering aid to a woman who was lying in the far eastbound lane on Bristol Street. Investigators learned that the woman was struck while walking by a vehicle that left the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was said to be critically injured.

Police believe that the suspect vehicle is possibly a Nissan passenger vehicle with front end damage, missing its Nissan emblem, and damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Uhles at 574-389-4767. Anonymous tips can also be made through Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.