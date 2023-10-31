Ellie Mae debuts at Indiana sheriff’s office, replaces police dog who died of epilepsy

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Ellie Mae is the newest member of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Del Garcia on Tuesday publicly introduced the new police dog, a gift from the Florida-based nonprofit Jimmy Ryce Center.

The 4-month-old bloodhound takes over for Hutch, another bloodhound who died in September of the canine equivalent of epilepsy.

The sheriff said in a news release, “Ellie’s training has begun with great excitement for the dog and K9 Handler Jennifer Ressett, who had Hutch as a partner during his career with the Fairmount Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office until his death.”

Ellie Mae spent much of last week training with other bloodhounds at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice.

The Jimmy Ryce Center honors a 9-year-old boy who was abducted, raped and murdered at the hands of a sexual predator on his way home from school, according to the nonprofit’s website. The center provides bloodhounds free to law enforcement to find abducted and lost children.

Photos below provided by Grant County Sheriff’s Office.