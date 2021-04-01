Crime Watch 8

Elwood man found stabbed in Lapel tavern bathroom

Woody's Bar and Grill on Main Street in Lapel, Indiana, in August 2013. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

LAPEL, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found stabbed inside a Lapel tavern bathroom early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Joey Cole said a 36-year-old Elwood man was stabbed at Woody’s Tavern around 1:30 a.m. That’s located at 737 Main St. in Lapel.

The victim was taken to Community Hospital Anderson and later transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He is in stable condition, Cole said in a press release sent to News 8.

A suspect in the stabbing has not been identified. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-646-9281, Ext. 1.