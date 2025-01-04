Evansville Man Arrested after Brief Chase on US 41 in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville Man was arrested for meth after leading police on a brief chase on US 41.

Jan. 3 around 9:20 p.m., Trooper Buchanan stopped the driver of a 2009 Nissan Murano on US 41 south of Vincennes for a left lane violation.

Trooper Buchanan identified the driver as Zachary Anderson, 31, of Evansville.

During the traffic stop, officers determined that Anderson had an active felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County for possession of methamphetamine.

When Trooper Buchanan approached Anderson’s vehicle to take him into custody, Anderson sped away northbound reaching a speed of 80 mph.

Anderson then exited US 41 onto Willow Street where he lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Anderson was then arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Anderson is arrested and charged for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony, and also a felony warrant for possession of meth in Vanderburgh County.