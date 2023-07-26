Search
Evansville nursing facility CFO charged for felony theft

Victoria Alcorn (Provided Photo/Vanderburgh County Jail)
by: Kyla Russell
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The CFO of Bethel Manor, an Evansville rehab and nursing facility, is facing four felony theft charges of property between $750 and $50,000.

Victoria Alcorn, 59, was arrested Friday and bonded out of the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday.

Alcorn worked at Bethel Manor as the office manager before working as the CFO, according to a statement from the facility.

“In recent months, several financial irregularities were discovered,” the statement said.

Alcorn is set to appear in court Aug. 29, online court records show.

News 8 has reached out to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office for additional information.

