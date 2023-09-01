Ex-Plainfield policeman charged with official misconduct, false informing

Valentin Khazin poses for a photo during a swearing-in ceremony June 9, 2020. (Provided Photo/Plainfield Police Department via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former member of the Plainfield Police Department faces charges following an investigation into possible misconduct.

Indiana State Police investigators believe Valentin Khazin tried to coerce a citizen to make false accusations against another police officer.

“At the request of the Plainfield Police Department, the Indiana State Police opened an investigation into an allegation of official misconduct,” state police said in a release issued at 1:25 p.m. Friday.

The state police release came after government offices had closed for Labor Day weekend, and News 8 was unable to get court documents filed Friday in the case until Tuesday.

State police detectives received information in June about the claims against Khazin, who was employed by the Plainfield Police Department at the time.

On Thursday, state police detectives turned their findings over to the Hendricks County prosecutor.

Online court records show Khazin faces charges of felony official misconduct and misdemeanor false reporting.

An initial court appearance has not been announced.