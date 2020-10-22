Ex-worker at Johnson County Community Corrections charged with sexual misconduct

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Fairland man is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a Community Corrections participant in his official capacity as an employee in the Johnson County program for people on work release and home detention.

Evan Hill, 50, faces felony charges of official misconduct and sexual misconduct. His bond was set at $4,000 surety and $400 cash, said a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The leader of Johnson County Community Corrections informed the Sheriff’s Office of allegations on Aug. 26.

A redacted court document supplied by the Sheriff’s Office said, “The misconduct is alleged to be sexual in nature and also involved the tampering of an ordered drug screen test.”

The document also said a Community Corrections coworker had been told by a woman in the program that she was in an “inappropriate relationship” with Hill.

Hill later told investigators that he’d had four separate occurrences where he engaged in sexual activity with the woman, the first instance in March. The final incident happened at Hill’s home in Shelby County northeast of Fairland, he said.

The woman told investigators she and Hill had met for 15 “sexual encounters,” court documents said.

The investigator wrote in court documents, “I asked her why she felt it was wrong and she explained that she felt the relationship was inappropriate and that he would use his position to get her in more trouble through the court system if she stopped their relationship.”

Also, Hill’s coworker and the woman alleged Hill had thrown out or ordered the disposal of the woman’s positive drug tests, and told the coworker to put “negative all panels” on paperwork for the woman’s positive test results.

Online court records on Wednesday showed no court dates set for Hill.