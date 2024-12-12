Fairland man arrested for distributing, possessing controlled substances

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fairland man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said in a Thursday news release.

The Shelby County Drug Task Force, in collaboration with the Shelbyville Police Department, arrested Michael Bozarth Jr., 46, of Fairland, Indiana, on multiple charges related to the illegal distribution and possession of controlled substances.

After a nearly month-long investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Bozarth Jr., who faces three counts of dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in cocaine.

On Dec. 10, Shelby County deputies, along with Shelbyville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Shelby County Crime Scene Investigation (CSI), arrested Bozarth Jr. and executed a search warrant at his residence in Fairland. As a result of his arrest and the subsequent search, Bozarth Jr. was preliminarily charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug (fentanyl), dealing in a narcotic drug (oxycodone), dealing in a narcotic drug (morphine), dealing in a narcotic drug (hydrocodone), and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation led to the recovery of significant quantities of illegal substances and other items, including 290 grams of methamphetamine, over 10 grams of fentanyl, over 75 grams of cocaine, numerous Oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, alprazolam, and other tablets, marijuana, eight firearms, and $2,131 in cash.

Bozarth Jr. is being held in the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $500,000.