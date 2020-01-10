False social media accounts pose biggest threat to Hoosier voters, FBI says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The battleground for votes is going to be fought on a digital battlefield.

The rules for this fight can be broken by anyone with a keyboard and an internet connection. News 8 asked FBI agents in Indianapolis what is being done to protect Hoosiers’ voter information.

“The thing that I have personally come up would be to manipulate the voter registration database. You can go in and either add people or delete people,” said Special Agent Mike Alford.

Adding or removing a handful of names could significantly impact an election.

The FBI is on the lookout for foreign influences and regular criminals looking to steal voter information.

Indiana voter databases are maintained by the county clerks, who don’t use the same software. Some counties’ software is more secure than others.

FBI intelligence analyst Ernest Juan said, “I think they are doing a very good job of really trying to figure out the best way to protect everyone’s, from the smallest county to the largest county.”

Indiana voting machines are not connected to the internet, which protects them from cyberattacks. Indiana voters are, however, connected to the internet, making them targets for false social media attacks. FBI Special Agent Ben Labuz said policing these false accounts can be a slippery slope.

“It is not a federal crime to spin yarn about a candidate to make up policies that a candidate do or does not support. When it comes to disinformation, we don’t have the ability to take that down, to take down that tweet or to take down that website.”

The FBI works with many social media companies and offers advice on which posts or tweets maybe coming from an illegal source.

“On Election Day, we will have a command post here running from polls open to polls close. That will be the case across the United States. All field offices have an Election Day crimes coordinator,” Labuz said.

The biggest threat to Indiana voters is false social media accounts. The FBI warns people to not believe everything online. Voters should do their own fact-checking before sharing a post or tweet that maybe from a false account.