Family files suit against school district after teacher, coach charged with child sex crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis family is seeking damages from an Indianapolis school district after a teacher and coach allegedly sexually battered a student, according to a lawsuit filed in Marion Superior Court earlier this month.

Brittney Mang, who has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and a count of child solicitation, was arrested in May after the student’s mother contacted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 23.

Police say the student’s mother found text messages between her daughter, who was 15 years old at the time, and Mang.

The victim’s mother and the family’s attorneys will release a statement during a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at their law offices.

A warrant for Mang’s arrest was issued May 23. Mang was a softball coach and a Spanish teacher at Warren Central High School at the time of her arrest.

The victim told investigators that her relationship with Mang had begun in January as “motherly,” but became sexual in April.

According to a lawsuit filed against Metropolitan School District of Warren Township on Sept. 6, the victim and her mother are accusing the district of civil sexual battery of which the school is “vicariously liable for,” negligent hiring and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The family is demanding a jury trial and seeking judgment in an amount adequate to compensate for “the losses they have endured, including past and future pain, suffering, and medical expenses.”

No court date has been set for the civil suit filed against the district.

According to online court records, a bench trial for Mang has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.