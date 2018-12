LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) - Family and friends on Saturday night mourned a 22-year-old man who was found dead earlier this week.

They had a candlelight vigil for Aaron Grice.

Lawrence police said Grice was found dead behind a dumpster at the Canterbury House Apartments on Wednesday. Grice is the third person to die in two separate shootings at the complex. Police are still looking for suspects in both cases.