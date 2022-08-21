Crime Watch 8

Family, friends remember bicyclist who died in hit-and-run

On Aug. 21, 2022, at East 33rd Street and North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, family and friends released balloons to honor Emily Johnson's memory and the impact she had on them. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community is mourning the lost of one of their own in a special way.

Emily Johnson died Aug. 13 when a car struck her on her bicycle at East 33th Street and North Keystone Avenue, where people on Sunday took time to remember her. Family and friends released balloons to honor her memory and the impact she had on them.

Krisma Garett, Johnson’s neice, has a message for the person who struck her aunt. “Accidents happen, but I’m just asking you to come forward. Just give us a little peace. Let Emily rest knowing you was able to come forward. She was a forgiving person. We’re a forgiving family. We’re just asking that you come forward.”

Police have not announced an arrest in the case.

Garrett hoped Sunday’s event would get the word out and hopefully bring justice for her aunt.