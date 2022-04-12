Crime Watch 8

Family of July shooting victim desperate for answers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday was desperate for answers after someone killed 20-year-old Elijah Ellis.

Police are still looking for his killer.

It’s been nearly a year since Elijah Ellis was shot to death. His mother is pleading for answers, begging for her son’s killer to come forward.

Elijah’s mother, Tomeika Ellis, said, “Turn yourself in. What if it was you? What if it was somebody in your family?”

Elijah’s grandmother, Charlesetta Cook, said, “We’re not sleeping well. We’re not eating well. I don’t understand it.”

The shooting happened July 29 on Georgetown Road near 47th Street on the northwest side. According to officers, the 20-year-old was shot while he was in a car. The family says he went out to the store and was only gone 15 minutes before getting shot.

His godmother, Laurinda Horton, says he had dreams of studying in Florida and being an actor.

“He was going to go to college in Florida. He did a commercial out in L.A. in 2019 for Dr Pepper and he wanted to be an actor since he was 3 and he knew he had to buckle down and work to get his goals accomplished,” Horton said.

His family says Ellis was a student at Pike High School and that he was a victim of bullying before tragedy struck.

“Friends are acting weird. Weird stuff going on. He just didn’t feel right, so he was trying to make plans to move to Florida. I think he knew it was coming,” Tomeika said.

“I just want want them to do the right thing and let us have some peace,” Cook said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.