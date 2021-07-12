Crime Watch 8

Family of teen shot inside Taco Bell raises concerns over Indy’s recent violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot over the weekend while working at a Taco Bell on the city’s east side. While police search for the gunman, the victim’s family members are raising concerns.

The aunts say they are grateful that their 16-year-old nephew is still alive. They say he was shot in the stomach inside the restaurant. They add that life has been pretty tough for this child after losing his mom.

“I’ve been thanking God every day, every hour because I just don’t know what I would have done to lose his mom and then lose him. That really would have hurt me,” said Yolanda Ann, the teenager’s guardian.

“Just him getting shot that was just senseless. It didn’t make sense,” said the teenager’s aunt, Kecia Yvonne.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday night.

“It wasn’t over a girl, but it started… a conversation that a girl had with him,” Ann said.

“Kids are getting younger and younger shooting at a young age and it doesn’t make sense. We need our parents to stand up as parents and grab ahold of their kids,” Yvonne said.

They say their nephew is a good kid. He excels in school, enjoys playing basketball, and he’s protective of his younger siblings.

“He doesn’t hang out in the streets. That is a young man that is looking forward to a bright future,” Yvonne said.

“He also has a sibling that’s in a nursing home that he’s very protective over as well, so ever since his mom passed away, he feels the need to step up and make sure his sisters and his brother are very well taken care of,” Ann said.

They hope the city will push to keep kids off the streets.

“The violence over the years has gotten worse and worse and it seems like no one is doing anything to change it,” said the teenager’s uncle, Orrin Thompson.

The family says the teenager has received an outpouring of support from his friends.