Family of woman killed along canal begs for justice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of a woman murdered along the downtown canal had a prayer service in her honor Friday.

They also begged and pleaded for justice for 24 year-old Jessica Doty-Whitaker.

Her family stood arm and arm near the spot she was killed as they prayed and shared stories about Doty-Whitaker’s life.

According to her family, Doty-Whitaker and her fiance were with a group of people in the early morning of July 5 when an argument broke out with another group of people. Doty-Whitaker or one of her friends shouted, “all lives matter.”

Her mother, Arlena Doty, believes the argument was a terrible misunderstanding.

“This should have never happened to her, especially over something so racial because she was not a racial person,” Doty said.

She was shot and killed minutes after shouting the words. Police released surveillance footage of people who may have seen the shooting or been part of the argument. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also released photos.

Doty is asking people to take a close look at the video and said she will not rest until the killer is found.

“I beg and plead somebody come forward somebody seen something. Let’s bring justice for Jessica because her murder shouldn’t go in a file that’s unsolved,” Doty saod.

Jessica is survived by a 3-year-old son and her fiance, Jose Ramirez, who was with her at the time of her death.

Ramirez also spoke at the prayer service.

“We just hope we can get justice, that’s all we want is justice, that’s all we can ask for is just justice now,” he said.

IMPD has not released information on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the people in the photos is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.