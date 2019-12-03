Family: Suspect shot by police struggles with mental health issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Anthony Statzer was still in the hospital Tuesday after being shot by police during a Monday night standoff on the city’s northwest side on Monday night.

Police said they remained Tuesday at the scene of the hourslong standoff, a driving school at a business park near West 71st Street and Zionsville Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also said it was preparing a timeline of events.

The standoff began when IMPD got a call around 5 p.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, police said, Statzer claimed to be armed after he had tried to take hostages when he ran into the business. Some people inside the business escaped by running out of the back door of the business park building.

More than 60 officers went to the standoff, a police report showed.

Statzer was taken to the hospital awake and breathing at 10 p.m., police said Monday.

Family members said they were last told Statzer was in critical but stable condition. Police have not given any information on his condition.

Witnesses who spoke with News 8 said they ever saw Statzer have an actual gun.

Statzer’s daughter, Destany, told News 8 that Statzer struggles with mental health issues.

“The situation in the back of my mind was this is either going to end up with him shooting himself, or the police shooting him. Not a lot of people understand unless they have been through it or unless they have loved someone with a mental illness. It is really hard not just for the families but for that person themselves,” Statzer said late Monday.

She said he could not legally have a gun but that he did carry a BB gun, which she says is what he was waving at officers during the incident.

“He does absolutely carry a BB gun on him at just about all times of the day because he cannot carry a real gun. I understand that it was tough for them especially having something waved at them,” Statzer said Monday.

Police have not said whether or not an actual gun was recovered from the scene.

Destany told News 8 that before the standoff happened her father was at the hospital and that he had to take the bus home. She says that something happened during that bus ride that upset him.