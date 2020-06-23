Family witnesses female jogger stabbed in afternoon on downtown Cultural Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman jogging by herself was stabbed in the middle of the afternoon along the Cultural Trail.

The Jackson family was among those who heard her screams as she was attacked between Illinois and Meridian streets on Thursday afternoon in the shadow of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

“It’s something me and my family went through that I hope nobody has to go through,” Jeff Jackson said.

“The screams are something that I will probably never get out of my head,” Teresa Jackson said.

Jeff, Teresa and their three young kids were walking along the Cultural Trail on their way to find a place to eat. They were just coming up to Illinois Street when they heard the screams from a man stabbing a solo female jogger.

Jeff and others yelled. That’s when the attacker got up and ran north on Illinois. While a few ran to help the woman, Jeff ran after the man, phone in one hand, calling police.

“I wouldn’t say ‘hero,'” Jeff said. “I felt it was the right thing to do.”

Along with a few others who joined in, the man eventually gave himself up.

Jeff went back to find the woman bleeding from several stab wounds including on her neck. Paramedics arrived to rush her to the hospital.

“I hope she makes a full recovery,” Jeff said.

The Jacksons said the crime appears to be a random one of opportunity, a woman running by herself, even if plenty of others were nearby.

While it was their first time on the Cultural Trail, they said it doesn’t change their view of the trail or downtown.

“It really doesn’t. It’s a beautiful area,” Teresa said.

“No, I don’t think so,” Jeff added.

Still, those screams aren’t easy to get out of mind, even a few days later.

“My wife will never forget it,” Jeff said.

“I do think next time I go down there, I’ll be a little more aware of my surroundings … might be hard to go to that specific area,” Teresa said.

Police told News 8 the attacker was in custody but did not provide a name or mugshot of the alleged culprit so that the release of the information would not hinder a photo array.

As of Friday afternoon, the victim was listed as stable.

News 8 reached out for an update Monday but did not get a response from IMPD.