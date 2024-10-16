Fatal Brownsburg police chase ends when suspect crashes car into tree on Indy’s east side

Police lights on top of a police car. A man wanted on multiple felonies died after crashing his car into a tree during a chase with Brownsburg police on Oct. 14, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted on multiple felonies died after crashing his car into a tree during a police chase that spanned from Avon to Indianapolis’ east side.

Capt. Jennifer Barrett with the Brownsburg Police Department confirmed the incident to News 8 Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, officers performed a traffic stop in the 10000 block of U.S. Highway 136 in Avon on Everette Mason, 52, from Plainfield. According to police, Mason was wanted on multiple felonies relating to a domestic battery incident in Plainfield on Sunday.

Mason refused to comply with officers’ commands, police say. Eventually, he started verbally threatening officers and moving his car erratically until he found an exit route between police cars and trees and sped away.

A chase followed, starting in Avon and leading into Speedway and Indy’s southwest side. Mason then got onto Interstate 70 eastbound and the pursuit continued on the highway.

Mason later exited I-70 onto Emerson Avenue on the east side, and turned off his headlights as he drove south toward Washington Street. Brownsburg PD says they lost sight of Mason until they found his car crashed into a tree in the 300 block of South Emerson Avenue in the Irvington neighborhood.

Officers performed CPR on Mason until paramedics arrived. Mason was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

The chase lasted around 16 minutes and spanned approximately 20 miles.

Brownsburg police say the incident is still active and under review.