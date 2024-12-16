Man arrested for fatal shooting at Mexican restaurant in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect in a fatal shooting at a Mexican restaurant in Lawrence has been taken into custody, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Eliezer Suarez, 42, faces a murder charge for his role in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Jermane Tepale Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lawrence police say an officer patrolling near Don Marcos restaurant at 4779 N. Post Rd. heard shots being fired and saw several people running in the parking lot.

First responders arrived and found Tepale lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Police add that witnesses in the parking lot were pointing at a vehicle, driven by Suarez, fleeing the scene. Officers performed a traffic stop and took Suarez into custody.

Suarez was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. Jail records show he also faces charges of aggravated battery.