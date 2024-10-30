Witness relays chaos of fatal shooting inside plasma donation center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting inside a plasma donation center on the city’s east side, police say.

The man who died had not been publicly identified as of Tuesday night. The shooting was reported about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at Grifols Biomat USA-Plasma Donation Center at 3620 N. Post Road.

Tracy Brown had just walked into the facility and was ready to donate as the shooting happened. “I was in front, and I heard four gunshots and, after I heard them, we ran into the back, in the bathroom, and we were back there for like 10 minutes. We heard another eight shots.”

Brown added, “I was thinking about them shooting at the school, those school shootings we had. I was thinking that I hope I’m not one of those statistics.”

Other witnesses told News 8 off camera that they saw people ripping IVs out of their arms and running for cover when the shots rang out.

Officer Drew Brown, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said a person of interest was detained at a home in the 7500 block of Ruskin Place, which is just west of the East 38th Street overpass of I-465.

No arrests have been announced.

Witnesses said the man and the shooter were arguing. However, the officer said about the witnesses’ statements about the argument, “That’s being explored at this time. It’s not been confirmed if they know each other, but we do believe this to be an isolated incident.”