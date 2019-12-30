Father arrested in death of 28-day-old infant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has been arrested in connection to the death of an infant, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The father, 24-year-old Michael Gaunt, has been arrested for the infant’s death.

IMPD said that on Dec. 20, officers were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Rockville Road for a child who had stopped breathing.

The male infant was rushed to the hospital where the child later died on Dec. 23.

On the day the child passed away, the Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the infant’s death as a homicide.

Gaunt faces preliminary charges for battery resulting in serious injury to a person under 14.