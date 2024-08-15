Search
Father charged with murder in death of Lafayette infant

Jacob Moneus, 3-months-old, from Lafayette, Indiana. He was found dead after being reported missing around noon the day before. (Provided Photo/Lafayette Police Department)
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The father of the 3-month-old boy found dead early Sunday morning has been charged with murder.

Eliasard Moneus was formally charged on Thursday in Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 on one count of murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of criminal confinement, and two counts of domestic battery, online records say.

The boy, identified as Jacob Moneus, was reported missing on Aug. 10. An Indiana Silver Alert was issued sometime later “due to the extreme danger he was believed to be in,” police say.

After an extensive search, Moneus was found dead in a bucket at his home the day after his father attacked his mother with a tire iron.

Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office revealed the boy died from asphyxia.

