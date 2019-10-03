Father faces charges after daughter finds shotgun, shoots sister

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A father has been arrested after his daughter found a gun and shot her sister.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christopher Davis in the case. He faces two charges of neglect of a dependent.

Police say two girls, ages 2 and 5, had non-life threatening injuries.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept, 6 in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue.

According to court documents, he went to the store for milk and tea while his girlfriend and grandmother stayed at home.

Investigators say the five-year-old girl found the gun on the floor of the closet in her father’s room. The older child had the tip of her thumb shot off. The younger child had her femur broken above the knee and has had five surgeries to repair the damage. Court documents say she has a ten percent chance of walking normally.

Online court records indicate he’s due in court on Oct. 7.