Crime Watch 8

Father jailed on court order after daughter’s body found in river

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A father has been placed in jail on a court order days after his young daughter’s body was found in the White River.

Jeremy Sweet, 39, is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a 72-hour hold following the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Emma Sweet.

The pair were reported missing on Nov. 25 after being last seen the previous day. On Nov. 26, Sweet was found by duck hunters inside of a submerged truck in the White River. He told investigators conflicting stories about where Emma was. Investigators have not said why Sweet drove his vehicle over the embankment and into the river.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia while crews searched for Emma.

Her body was located on Sunday.

Sweet was out on bond for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine. A needle was found on him when he was rescued. Sheriff Matt Myers previously said the needle would lead to the 72-hour hold.

An autopsy for Emma was conducted in Columbus on Monday. Results have not yet been released.