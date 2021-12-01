Crime Watch 8

Father of 2-year-old found in White River charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death

Jeremy Sweet was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death on Dec. 1, 2021 (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Jail)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The father the 2-year-old whose body was found in the White River on Sunday was charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Jeremy Sweet, 39, was placed in jail Tuesday following the death of his daughter, Emma Sweet.

The pair were reported missing on Thursday. Sweet was found inside a submerged truck in the White River the next day.

Investigators have not said why Sweet drove his vehicle over an embankment and into the river.

Bartholomew Superior Court 1 has not yet set an initial hearing for the case. It is expected to happen next week.