Fayette County Sheriff’s Office finds stolen vehicles and narcotics

Connersville, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies and detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday found several stolen vehicles and narcotics.

Motorcycles and a tractor were found alongside meth and other narcotics in a home on West County Road 650. Investigators did not immediately release information on who the home belongs to or if anyone is in custody. All the stolen vehicles were returned to their owners.