Crime Watch 8

FBI and IMPD looking for bank robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking the public for help finding a person connected to a November attempted bank robbery, the FBI Indianapolis office said Monday.

The attempted robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Chase bank in the 1300 block of West 86th Street on the city’s north side.

The photos show him inside the bank and leaving the bank after the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 317-595-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.